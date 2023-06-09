Under public and IMF’s watchful eyes, Ishaq Dar set to present federal budget shortly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present the federal budget for the coming fiscal year (2023-24) today, looking to balance requirements of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with those of the public that is getting increasingly agitated over record inflation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will become the fourth finance minister to announce the budget in four years, a time span that covers the governments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition that ousted Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote last year.

Dar, who himself took over from fellow party member Dr Miftah Ismail last year, has hinted at offering relief through increase in salaries for government employees and raising minimum wage at a time of economic distress, but his moves will be closely watched by the IMF.

The government, which has seen the IMF programme stalled since November last year, will need to satisfy the Washington-based lender to have any chance of securing the release or more bailout money. At the same time, with elections around the corner, Dar will also keep a close on PML-N’s political capital that has suffered in the face of meeting IMF conditions for programme revival.

With foreign exchange reserves at a precarious level, Pakistan also faces the risk of default – Dar has ruled this out on several occasions – with the economy creaking under twin deficits and political turmoil.

The economy could also slide further as elections near.

Some key elements the markets and public are going to look at in the budget include: