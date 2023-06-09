AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Economic Survey: Cumulative education expenditures estimated at 1.77pc of GDP

Tahir Amin Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The cumulative education expenditures by federal and provincial governments in fiscal year 2022 is estimated at 1.77 percent of GDP, which is the lowest in the region.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 noted that expenditures on education-related activities during the fiscal year 2022 witnessed an increase of 37.3 percent, and reached Rs1,101.7 billion from Rs802.2 billion.

During 2021-22, PSLM Survey was not conducted due to the scheduled Population and Housing Census 2022.

Therefore, the figures for the latest available survey regarding GER and NER may be considered for the analysis, the Economic Survey 2022-23 noted.

However, according to Labor Force Survey 2020-21, literacy rate was 62.8 percent in 2020-21 as compared to 62.4 percent in 2018- 19, higher in males (increased from 73.0 percent in 2018-19 to 73.4 percent in 2020-21) than females (from 51.5 per cent to 51.9 per cent for the same period).

Area-wise analysis suggests literacy increased in both rural areas from 53.7 per cent in 2018-19 to 54.0 per cent in 2020-21, while in urban areas it increased from 76.1 per cent in 2018-19 to 77.3 per cent in 2020-21.

Male-female disparity seems to be narrowing down over time. Literacy rate has gone up in all provinces, with Punjab (increased 66.1 per cent to 66.3 per cent), Sindh (61.6 per cent to 61.8 per cent), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (52.4 per cent to 55.1 per cent) and Balochistan (53.9 per cent to 54.5 per cent).

Literacy rate (10 years and older) is 60 per cent showing male as more literate than female. Punjab is at the top while Balochistan is at the bottom. Youth literacy (15-24 years) is 72 per cent (Male: 79 per cent and Female: 65 per cent). Province-wise comparative situation is the same with higher disparities for female than male in youth literacy rates.

Adult literacy rate is 57 per cent (Male: 68 per cent and Female: 46 per cent) depicting that adult male population is more literate than adult female population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education gdp Economic Survey Cumulative education expenditures economic performance Economic Survey 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters

Economic Survey: Cumulative education expenditures estimated at 1.77pc of GDP

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories