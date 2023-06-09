AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
OGDCL empowers athletes for Special Olympics World Games

Press Release Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) continues its commitment to inclusivity and support for unique talent by sponsoring 20 exceptional athletes to represent Pakistan in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

This initiative, in collaboration with Special Olympics Pakistan, highlights OGDCL’s dedication to social responsibility and provides a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills on a global stage.

At a heart-warming farewell event held at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, delivered an inspiring speech to motivate the special athletes. He emphasized the company’s belief in the inherent abilities and potential of every individual, irrespective of their physical or intellectual challenges.

