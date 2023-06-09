Karachi Airport: GACA Saudi team satisfied with security systems: PCAA

KARACHI: The Saudi Arabia’s 8-member security delegation of General Aviation Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed the first leg of their visit to Pakistan, departing from Karachi after an extensive inspection of security arrangements.

The delegation led by Lead Inspector Mohammad Al-Ajami thoroughly assessed the security measures implemented by various entities, including PIA, Gerry’s-Dnata, Airport Security Force (ASF), and Saudi Airlines at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

During their visit, the inspectors closely observed and evaluated the different security processes employed to safeguard passengers, cargo, catering, and baggage at the airport.

Their inspection covered a range of aspects, including passenger pre-boarding, non-passenger screening, hold baggage screening, CCTV systems, and restricted area access, among other vital security measures.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the delegation expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the security systems at Karachi Airport, highlighting the successful enforcement of robust security protocols.

Additionally, they provided a few recommendations to the PCAA for future considerations, aiming to further enhance the safety measures and maintain international standards.

The GACA’s security delegation is scheduled to return to Pakistan on June 13th to initiate the second leg of their inspections, which will cover airports in Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad, and Peshawar. This comprehensive assessment aims to ensure a thorough review of security provisions for direct flights from Pakistani airports to Saudi Arabia.

The departure of the Saudi delegation from Karachi was marked by warm farewell gestures from the Jinnah International Airport Manager, highlighting the cordial and cooperative nature of the visit between the two nations.

The inspection and evaluation conducted by the Saudi delegation hold significant importance in maintaining the highest levels of aviation security. With millions of passengers travelling between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia each year, ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers remains a top priority for both countries.

The successful completion of the first leg of inspections at Karachi Airport sets a positive tone for the remaining visits to airports across Pakistan. The findings and recommendations made by the GACA delegation will serve as valuable input for further strengthening security systems, ultimately enhancing the overall aviation experience for travellers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023