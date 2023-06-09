Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 9-Jun-23 15:30
Interloop Limited 9-Jun-23 09:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 10-Jun-23 14:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 15:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Gharibwal Cement Limited 12-Jun-23 15:00
Pak Elektron Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Limited 12-Jun-23 18:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited 12-Jun-23 13:00
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 12-Jun-23 11:30
Service Industries Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 12-Jun-23 12:15
Ghani Global Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Summit Bank Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 14:30
Ghani Glass Limited 12-Jun-23 14:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 12:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 12-Jun-23 11:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 11:30
Nishat Mills Limited 12-Jun-23 12:30
Habib Bank Limited 12-Jun-23 10:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 13-Jun-23 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Jun-23 11:30
MetaTech Trading L imited 14-Jun-23 10:30
Apollo Textile Mills Limited 15-Jun-23 14:00
Macter International Limited 16-Jun-23 16:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-23 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments