AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Highnoon Laboratories Limited         9-Jun-23      15:30
Interloop Limited                     9-Jun-23      09:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited        10-Jun-23     14:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited        12-Jun-23     15:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited      12-Jun-23     11:00
Gharibwal Cement Limited              12-Jun-23     15:00
Pak Elektron Limited                  12-Jun-23     14:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company 
Limited                               12-Jun-23     18:00
Service GlobalFootwear Limited        12-Jun-23     13:00
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited     12-Jun-23     11:30
Service Industries Limited            12-Jun-23     14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited         12-Jun-23     12:15
Ghani Global Glass Limited            12-Jun-23     11:00
Summit Bank Limited                   12-Jun-23     11:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited             12-Jun-23     14:30
Ghani Glass Limited                   12-Jun-23     14:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited        12-Jun-23     12:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited     12-Jun-23     11:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited                12-Jun-23     11:30
Nishat Mills Limited                  12-Jun-23     12:30
Habib Bank Limited                    12-Jun-23     10:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited     13-Jun-23     11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited      13-Jun-23     11:30
MetaTech Trading L imited             14-Jun-23     10:30
Apollo Textile Mills Limited          15-Jun-23     14:00
Macter International Limited          16-Jun-23     16:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 30-Jun-23     11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories