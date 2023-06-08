AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
Jun 08, 2023
Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Recorder Report Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 09:28am
ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has stated that Pakistan Economic Survey being unveiled Thursday (June 8) will contain the details of major socioeconomic indicators for the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socioeconomic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing and industry, services, energy, information technology and telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication, etc.

Dar says a business and people-friendly budget on its way

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the Economic Survey. The ministry said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will launch the Economic Survey.

