Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has stated that Pakistan Economic Survey being unveiled Thursday (June 8) will contain the details of major socioeconomic indicators for the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socioeconomic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing and industry, services, energy, information technology and telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication, etc.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the Economic Survey. The ministry said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will launch the Economic Survey.

