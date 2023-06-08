PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Amid the planned revival of different initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the federal government has proposed around Rs22 billion for different projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2023-24.

Budget documents revealed that the government has proposed Rs5 billion for the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road (under CPEC). The project was approved by the ECNEC on November 7, 2022.

Special Economic Zones’$820m infrastructure investment to be completed in 2 years’

Further, Rs2.5 billion has been proposed for Nokundi-Mashkhel Road (CPEC), which was approved by CDWP on June 6, 2020.

The government has proposed Rs5 billion for Zhob to Kuchlak Road (CPEC) Western Corridor–the integral part of the CPEC. This project was approved by the ECNEC on March 28, 2019.

Further, Rs400 million has been proposed under the PSDP for the construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057-Km) part of CPEC. The project was approved by the ECNEC on December 19, 2015.

For Karachi-Lahore Motorway (Land Acquisition) under CPEC, the government has proposed Rs2.5 billion which was approved by the ECNEC on July 3, 2014.

The government has also proposed Rs50 million for land acquisition and resettlement for CPEC-Islamabad-Raikot Section (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot which was approved by the ECNEC on March 7, 2018.

For the construction of the dual carriageway connecting M-2 at Neela Dullah via Khaur with M-14 CPEC Western Corridor at Kharpa Pindi Gheb, the government has proposed Rs2.580 billion, the approval of which is under process.

The government has proposed Rs250 million for academic collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities which was approved by CDWP on March 20, 2020.

In the PSDP 2023-24, the government has proposed Rs740 million for strengthening of Core Network and Expansion of PERN footprints through CPEC Optical Fiber (PERNIII) which was approved by CDWP on March 29, 2018.

The government has proposed Rs113 million for the construction of offices for IB along with CPEC (Sost, Gilgit, Mansehra), Gwadar, Khuzdar Turbat. The total cost of the project is Rs473.556 million which was approved by CDWP on April 11, 2017.

The government has proposed Rs250 million for the Centre of Excellence for the CPEC which was approved by CDWP in April 2016.

In the PSDP 2023-24, the government has proposed Rs60 million for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP) at the Ministry of Railways which was approved by DDWP on October 13, 2020.

For the preliminary Design/ Drawings for Upgradation/ rehabilitation of mainline railway (ML-I) and the Establishment of Dry port near Havelian under the CPEC and hiring of design/ drawings vetting consultants, the government has proposed Rs468.634 million which was approved by ECNEC on April 12, 2017.

