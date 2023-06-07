China, Pakistan, Iran hold counter-terrorism talks in Beijing

The first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation on counter-terrorism and security was held at the Directors General level in Beijing on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

"The delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region, the FO said.

The statement added that based on the outcome of these consultations, they decided to "institutionalize the Trilateral Consultations on counter-terrorism and security for which further details will be worked out."

According to the FO, Abdul Hameed, Director General of Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bai Tian, Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and Seyed Rasoul Mosavi, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General of South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led their respective delegations.

Director General Abdul Hameed, the Head of the Pakistan delegation, and Director General Syed Rasoul Mosavi, the Head of the Iranian delegation, also called on Assistant Foreign Minister of China Nong Rong.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that the three countries had "in-depth" exchanges on the regional counter-terrorism situation, and decided to hold the meeting on a regular basis.