PPP co-chair Zardari calls stakeholders to formulate ‘charter of economy’

As the country suffers one of its worst economic crisis in history, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that there was a need “to think collectively and make a charter of economy”, urging that the way forward required a plan that extended beyond 5 or 10 years.

Speaking to representatives of businesses at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) in Lahore, he said: “If you are on board with this, we are with you”.

“I need your will, thought process and energy regarding what the world of tomorrow would look like,” he said, urging participants to meet and formulate a 50-year plan for Pakistan.

“We (lawmakers) cannot think beyond 5 or 10 years. I am asking to formulate a 50-year plan for the country,” he said.

The aim of economic planning should be the welfare of future generations instead of bailouts, Zardari said.

The upcoming generations need a better economy and Pakistan still has the capacity to prosper, the former president said.

“We need to work on the economy. I suggest that the government (first) make people rich and then tax them.”

He reiterated that the PPP has always cared for businesses. He stressed that governments will come and go but what is important is that the world remembers a leader.

“No leader gave away power without a reason but I did and by doing so, PPP made history,” he said.

He questioned how continuous leaderships of Pakistan failed to see Gwadar as a prime opportunity that could turn fortunes of the nation around.

“I saw it and inked a deal with China for its development,” he said.

He also stressed that the safest way towards economic prosperity was increase in exports.

He added that Sindh can produce 150MW of electricity from its canals alone, “instead of relying on expensive dams”.

“Just imagine how much electricity can Punjab produce,” he stated.

Speaking about the energy sector, he stated that Pakistan possesses shale gas reserves.