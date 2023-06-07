AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.72%)
Bushra Bibi declined protective bail

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declining protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, sought record of the cases registered against her on June 07 (today).

The court passed these orders in a petition of Bushra Bibi and observed that how could a restraining order be passed without the availability of FIR?

The court however issued notices to the respondents for submission of their replies.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel argued that every citizen had a right to fair trial. He said there were reports that police registered cases against the petitioner and sealed them.

He said the petitioner had not been provided with any information about the cases registered against her and there were apprehensions of her sudden arrest in any of the undisclosed cases.

The counsel asked the court to issue a restraining order against the arrest of the petitioner in any disclosed or undisclosed case.

The petitioner contended in her petition that various false and frivolous FIRs had been registered against her at various police stations across the country.

She said the copies of those FIRs were not being provided to her. Bushra pleaded that she was a law abiding citizen and had never involved in any criminal activities. The petitioner said she would be arrested under the garb of false FIRs.

She said that the FIRs were being registered against her only to victimize her politically for being the wife of former primer.

She, therefore, prayed to the court to direct the respondents to provide the details of the cases registered against her and bared the authorities from harassing and grant her protective bail till the disposal of the petition.

