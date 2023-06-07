AVN 50.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.93%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.74%)
EPCL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.4%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
KAPCO 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.25%)
TRG 99.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.52%)
UNITY 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.77%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 14,504 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,957 Increased By 33.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as banks advance

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday as banks led a rally in economically sensitive sectors, while investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meet next week.

Inflation data is expected to show consumer prices cooled slightly on a month-over-month basis in May but core prices are likely to have remained elevated, while the Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates.

Financials rose 1.2% to lead gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, while the KBW regional banking index jumped 6.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies added 2.8%.

“You are seeing cyclical parts of the market like financials, machinery, consumer discretionary having some market leadership which is good to see,” said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

“If this were to continue, that would probably be a good sign that the trajectory that the market this year is on a more sustainable path.” The benchmark S&P 500 has bounced almost 20% from its October 2022 lows, boosted by gains in megacap stocks, a stronger-than-expected earnings season and hopes that the US central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

Recent economic data and dovish remarks from the Fed officials have raised the odds of the Fed holding interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting.

Fed fund futures indicate traders have priced in a near 80% chance that the central bank will hold interest rates in the 5%-5.25% range, according to CMEGroup’s Fedwatch tool. However, they see 50% odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike in July.

At 12:24 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.20 points, or 0.11%, at 33,526.66, the S&P 500 was up 5.73 points, or 0.13%, at 4,279.52, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.14 points, or 0.36%, at 13,276.57.

The CBOE volatility index hit its lowest since July 2021, down 0.5 point at 14.27.

Coinbase Global plunged 11.1% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the crypto exchange, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

Apple Inc extended losses to slip 0.6%, a day after the iPhone maker unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, barging into a market dominated by Meta.

