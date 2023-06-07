AVN 50.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.93%)
Jun 07, 2023
LDA removes more than 35 encroachments

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
LAHORE: In an operation against encroachment of parking spaces, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) removed impediments from Doctors Hospital to Khoker Chowk at Johar Town on Tuesday.

As per the details shared by the LDA, more than 35 shop sheds, boards and outside floors were demolished and more than 20 properties were sealed.

During the operation, sheds, boards and other impediments were demolished outside bakeries, well-known brands, pharmacy stores, private banks and restaurants.

The operation was headed by Additional DG Housing Captain Shahmeer Iqbal (R) while Directors Town Planning Ali Nusrat, Ahmed Saeed, Asad ul zaman Dogar, Director Enforcement Kashif Awan and other staff were present in the operation.

Before the operation, several notices were issued to commercial properties located on this model road and actions were taken for ignoring the given instructions and not taking the required measures despite the notices.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding sifting and digitisation of LDA records. Officers from PITB, PRA, Excise, PLRA and district administration were present in the meeting.

While addressing the officers, the LDA DG said that the process of sifting all the records of LDA should be completed as soon as possible so that a central mechanism of data sharing with all land-related institutions could be made possible.

He averred that with the help of technology, citizens would be able to get all the details at one place; the aim of this initiative is to provide citizens with ease in the verification of records and to get rid of unnecessary visits of government offices.

He also said that the LDA should sign MoUs with PITB, Punjab Land Records Authority and other departments to form a central mechanism for sifting of records, adding that the use of technology would improve service delivery and will also provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

On this occasion, the LDA DG directed the IT Wing of LDA to adopt e-FOAS system soon and added that LDA Internal and external working should be transferred to this system. In the meeting, Director IT LDA Abdul Basit gave a detailed briefing on digitisation and sifting of the records.

