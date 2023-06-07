CDA conducts several anti-encroachment operations

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority on Tuesday conducted several anti-encroachment operations in different areas of Islamabad.

On the instructions of Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor Ul Amin Mengal, the Enforcement Directorate conducted these operation with Islamabad administration, police and other related fields participated.

The Enforcement Directorate carried out anti-encroachment operations in the areas of Shahullah Dutta, Melody, Bari Imam, I-8 Faizabad G-7, G-9 and Behara Kahu. In which 13 trucks of goods were seized by demolishing several buildings.

According to the details, the operation was started from the pass near Shahullah Dutta village. In this operation, using heavy machinery, 24 rooms, 6 washrooms, 5 kitchens and 1 gate were demolished and about 10 kanals of government land were taken away.

A major anti-encroachment operation was also carried out in Bihara Kahu with the support of the district administration.

Similarly, while taking action against parking area and roadside encroachments in Sector G-7, several encroachments were removed and 1 truckload of goods was confiscated.

While carrying out thorough action against encroachments at Sector I-8 Faizabad, 1 truckload of goods was seized while demolishing several encroachments.

In an anti-encroachment operation against the occupying mafia in Bad Imam, an attempt to occupy the government land was foiled by demolishing a room and a boundary wall.

Islamabad's Sector G-9/1 I&T Center which is in front of residential houses where 9 trucks of goods were seized after removing the encroachments outside the shops in an anti-encroachment operation established by the encroachers.

