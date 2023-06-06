AVN 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
DGKC 52.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.42%)
EPCL 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.08%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.96%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.53%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.39%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.11 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.4%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PPL 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.6%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.5%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.61%)
UNITY 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 31.7 (0.76%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 64.6 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 276.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,881 Increased By 83 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 02:25pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has begun her role at the social media company, she tweeted late on Monday, about a month after Elon Musk named her as the new CEO.

“It happened — first day in the books!,” she tweeted, without providing further details. Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, is taking over Twitter at a time when the social media platform has been trying to reverse a plunge in ad revenue.

Musk, who has served as the CEO since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last October, previously said that Yaccarino would help build an “everything app”.

Twitter ‘chose confrontation’ on EU disinformation code

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch also joined Twitter on Monday.

He oversaw communication strategy for the Comcast-owned company’s Advertising and Partnerships division, reporting to Yaccarino, before joining Twitter.

Twitter Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino

Comments

1000 characters

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

Read more stories