AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.36%)
DFML 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.47%)
EPCL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.96%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
HUBC 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.35%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.87%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NETSOL 75.04 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.27%)
OGDC 78.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 61.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.2%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.41%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.41%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.7 (0.74%)
BR30 14,461 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 272.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,879 Increased By 81 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 12:52pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Iran unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran’s missile capabilities.

Iranian state media published pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and top commanders of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

Iran MENA Revolutionary Guards President Ebrahim Rahisi hypersonic ballistic missile

Comments

1000 characters

Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

Read more stories