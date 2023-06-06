AVN 48.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.96%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 68.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.69%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
PAEL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.83%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.76%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.73%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 29.8 (0.71%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,943 Increased By 275.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 87.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 08:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to provide relief from multiple taxes on inter-company dividends in the coming budget (2023-24).

According to the Reform and Revenue Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) recommendations, for the budget 2023-24, in order to distinguish multiple taxation of inter-company dividends with an income tax exemption, it is recommended that a new subsection to be inserted in section 59B as under:

“Distribution of dividends within companies eligible for group relief under this section shall not be deemed a taxable event, provided dividend is declared by the recipient company.”

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

The relief from multiple tax on inter-company dividend was introduced via Finance Act 2008 through introduction of clause 103A in Part I of Second Schedule to the Ordinance.

Subsequently, via Finance Act 2016, this relief was abruptly removed for companies eligible under section 59B of the Ordinance.

The said relief was reinstated again in 2019 through introduction of clause 103C in Part I of Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance. In 2021, via Income Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, clause 103C of Part I of Second Schedule, it has again regretfully been removed from the statue under the mistaken interpretation that it is an exemption.

In order to distinguish multiple taxation of inter-company dividends with an income tax exemption, it is recommended that a new subsection to be inserted in section 59B as under:

“Distribution of dividends within companies eligible for group relief under this section shall not be deemed a taxable event, provided dividend is declared by the recipient company.”

The measure would encourage deployment of funds of corporate entities and allow foreign partners to enter subsidiary of a Pakistan based Holding shareholding of the parent company, RRMC added.

It has been further recommended that the distribution of dividends within companies eligible for group relief under Section 59B of the Income Tax Ordinance shall not be deemed a taxable event provided the dividend is declared by the recipient company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes Federal Government budget taxation income tax exemption RRMC budget 2023 24 Inter company dividends

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Read more stories