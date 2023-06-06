AVN 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.86%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.1%)
DFML 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 52.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.58%)
EPCL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.35%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.75%)
OGDC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.4%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.37%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.94%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.81%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 27.4 (0.66%)
BR30 14,460 Increased By 57.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,943 Increased By 274.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 14,885 Increased By 86.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contempt proceedings: PTI questions authority of ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Monday, questioned the authority of the electoral body to initiate contempt proceedings against party Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, party leader Asad Umar and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry—as the poll body reserved its verdict in the case—to be announced on this month’s 20th.

In the hearing of the case, defence lawyer and former attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan argued that the party to which the contempt was directed at, was not legally entitled to hear the case.

The ECP bench members responded that Elections Act 2017 and related rules empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate proceedings against its contempt.

The bench questioned if the Elections Act 2017 was a specific or general law.

The defence lawyer responded that it was a specific law but the provisions related to contempt were general.

He said that the ECP, not being a court of law, had no powers to form larger benches to hear contempt cases.

Another defence counsel Faisal Chaudhry stated that the contempt notices in this case were issued by the secretary ECP. Therefore, he said, the secretary ECP could not be part of this case.

After detailed arguments, the bench reserved the verdict, indicating that it would be announced on June 20.

A four-member ECP bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice ® Ikramullah Khan heard the case.

Last month, the ECP bench warned that non-bailable arrest warrants of Khan, Umar and Chaudhry would be issued if they did not appear in person before the bench on June 5.

On August 19, last year, the ECP issued contempt notices to the three politicians for their strong public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on different occasions. The case is pending since then.

On October 26, last year, the ECP amended the election rules to authorise its officers to issue contempt notices to the alleged “contemnors.”

The electoral entity, by amending the rules, also empowered itself to grant bail to persons arrested on the charges of the ECP contempt. The ECP made these amendments in exercise of its powers under Section 239 of Elections Act 239, according to a notification issued then.

The electoral body amended Section 4(6) of the Election Rules 2017. This section deals with procedure related to the contempt of the ECP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry Asad Umar PTI ECP AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt proceedings: PTI questions authority of ECP

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories