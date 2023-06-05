AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO to seek global certificate system, inspired by EU’s Covid pass

AFP Published June 5, 2023
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

GENEVA: The World Health Organization will use the European Union’s digital Covid pass as a basis for a global health certification system, according to a new partnership deal agreed Monday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides signed what they described as a “landmark” agreement in Geneva.

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the value of digital health solutions in facilitating access to health services,” Tedros said at the signing ceremony.

He said the EU’s Covid certificate would now be transformed into “a global public good”, as a first step in the creation of a global digital health certification network.

The network will expand to include things like digitised international routine vaccination cards, he said.

Covid no longer a global health emergency: WHO

It will be aimed to help protect people from health threats, including possible future pandemics, and facilitate global mobility, the WHO and the EU said in a statement.

This “will be an important part of our efforts to strengthen health systems and to support our member states to prepare better for the next epidemic or pandemic,” Tedros said.

“The network could also play a crucial role in cross-border humanitarian situations by ensuring people have access to their health records and credentials as they move across borders due to conflict, the climate crisis and other emergencies.”

‘Privacy is key’

The EU Covid certificate, made available on paper or digitally, has been used by travellers moving around inside the bloc to show their Covid vaccination or test status.

The most widely-used Covid certification system in the world is based on open-source technologies and standards, and allowed for the connection of non-EU countries with certificates issued according to the EU specifications.

US FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill

The certificate “showed our citizens the light at the end of the tunnel and protected at the same time public health amid the uncertainty of the pandemic”, Kyriakides said at the signing ceremony.

“And this EU success story quickly became a global standard,” she said, pointing out that nearly 80 countries had already adopted the EU Covid certificate framework.

Tedros stressed that the new certificate system would be “based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy”.

WHO will not have access to any underlying personal data, which would continue to be the exclusive domain of governments.

“Privacy is key,” Tedros said.

“We will only maintain a directory of the public keys that can be used to verify the authenticity of a member state’s digital health records.”

WHO COVID 19 Covid certificate

Comments

1000 characters

WHO to seek global certificate system, inspired by EU’s Covid pass

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories