Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

  • MoUs related to enhancing cultural cooperation and visa abolition on diplomatic and official passports
BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2023
Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office said the MoUs were related to enhancing cultural cooperation and visa abolition on diplomatic and official passports.

The MoUs were signed during Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Dr Fawad Hussein in Baghdad.

Bilawal to visit Iraq

During their meeting, the two counterparts exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Bilawal said he had “wide ranging discussion on all issues” with Hussein.

He also thanked the Iraqi government for its support in opening of a Pakistan consulate in the city of Najaf.

The FM is undertaking his maiden visit to Iraq at the invitation of Hussein, who is also the Iraqi deputy prime minister.

Bilawal’s trip to Iraq comes after having attended a royal wedding in Jordan earlier at the invitation of the Jordanian royal family.

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:13pm
India is Iraq's biggest oil buyer. They will never dare utter Kashmir
