Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

PPI Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:45am
KARACHI: On the direction of Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh E&T Department is launching a road checking Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles from tomorrow 5 June across the province.

This road checking Campaign will continue till 16 June. In Karachi, the teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will check the vehicles at more than 30 places.

Tax collection drive: 33,352 vehicles checked in Sindh so far

Meanwhile, in a statement, Provincial minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation during road checking Campaign.

He asked them to take the advantage of online tax depositing facility.

