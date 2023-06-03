Director Asim Abbasi’s upcoming horror-comedy to debut on June 15

Director Asim Abbasi is all set for the debut of ‘Count Abdulla’, an upcoming six-part horror-comedy series on June 15, he announced on Instagram on Friday.

“Human Juice. 100% Certified Halal. 15th June,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

The series will premiere on ITVX, a British online video-on-demand service operated by ITV. The cast includes Arian Nik, Rishi Nair, Jaime Winstone and Nina Wadia.

Earlier this week, Abbasi described the upcoming “bizarro horror-comedy” series in a teaser as one that “celebrates brownness and cracks open otherness in ways seldom seen on British telly.”

“You will laugh till your fangs flick out”, he wrote.

“Grateful to the producers and commissioners who brought me in to direct this. Grateful to the actors and crew who stuck with me through it all. Here’s to always being authors and heroes of our stories in the times to come.”

Count Abdulla is a six-part horror comedy that revolves around Abdulla Khan (Nik), a young Muslim doctor grappling with an identity crisis.

Khan is caught between the expectations of his religious mother, Bushra Khan (Wadia), and pursuing his own fun with his hedonistic partying friends.

One day he is bitten by a mysterious punk halal-hunting vampire girl (Winstone) and from thereon things will never be the same for him as he transitions into ‘Count Abdulla’.

The script was written by Kaamil Shah and produced by Phil Gilbert. Abbasi previously directed the critically acclaimed series ‘Churails’, that aired on India’s Zee5 and the film ‘Cake’ in 2018.

Abbasi has also directed the highly-anticipated series ‘Barzakh’, featuring actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, which debuted at the Series Mania Festival in France earlier this year.

‘Barzakh’ to premiere in France on Mar 18 at Series Mania Festival