AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to provide modern-design carts to street vendors

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government was launching a pilot project in the provincial capital for providing modern-design carts to street vendors free of cost with the cooperation of philanthropists and welfare organizations.

In this connection, caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad chaired a meeting here on Friday. On this occasion, he said that a dignified and safe environment to earn a living was the fundamental right of street vendors and peddlers.

“For giving legal protection to their business, registration of carts should be done and necessary legislation should be made to issue business license to vendors. Registration of carts and issuance of number plates to them would enhance the respect of street vendors and create a sense of security among them,” he added.

He averred that a special survey should be conducted to determine the exact number of street vendors and carts in the provincial capital and suitable places should be identified for creating special zones for them.

He directed the department to set up modern design carts in certain areas of the city similar to the developed countries where food items and other essential goods would be sold. “This project would protect the cart owner’s against extortion and blackmailing of various government officials while payment of nominal annual government fee would also benefit the public exchequer,” he added.

He emphasized the need for a holistic legal framework to legalize and provide vending licenses to street hawkers in Punjab. He also directed the department to conduct consultative sessions with relevant stakeholders to launch the pilot project, which aims to provide safe and hygienic areas to street vendors. He further identified the urgent need to conduct a comprehensive survey of street hawkers in Lahore and identify areas with high concentration of vendors.

On this occasion, Head of Special Monitoring Unit of Chief Minister's Office Dr Naveera and Hamza Tariq gave a presentation on regularizing street hawkers in Lahore.

The presentation gave an overview of current challenges being faced by the informal economy in Lahore and discussed in length about the various global best practices that could be implemented in Lahore.

It was highlighted that the Punjab government in collaboration with donor agencies has given free of cost vending carts to street hawkers in Lahore back in 2021 and a similar model with designated vending zones in Lahore was presented to the Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government STREET VENDORS Ibrahim Murad welfare organizations

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt to provide modern-design carts to street vendors

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories