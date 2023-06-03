AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
US Deputy Chief of Mission appreciates CBD initiatives

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023
LAHORE: US Deputy Chief of Mission for Pakistan, Andrew Schofer visited Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) on Friday, to learn about the projects and development plans initiated by the authority.

The US Deputy Chief of Mission was accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate General Lahore, including US Consul General William K Makaneole, Political and Economic Chief Kathleen Gibilisco, and Cultural Affairs Officer Paul Garr.

The envoy was warmly welcomed by the CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin and other senior officials of the authority. The delegation led by the US Deputy Chief of Mission was comprehensively briefed about the projects of PCBDDA Punjab.

During the visit, Deputy Chief of Mission, Andrew Schofer expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts made by the authority, in fostering infrastructural development and economic growth in Punjab.

He recognized the pivotal role of PCBDDA in creating conducive environment for local and foreign businesses to thrive, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan.

CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin expressed his gratitude for the appreciation from the US Embassy. He highlighted the achievements of the authority in transforming Punjab into a vibrant hub for commercial activities and emphasized the importance of international collaborations to further accelerate this economic growth.

The visit of US officials will serve as a platform for a constructive dialogue between PCBDDA and the US Embassy, facilitating an exchange of ideas and best practices to enhance the business ecosystem in Punjab. We remain committed to promoting investment opportunities and fostering stronger ties between the United States and Pakistan.

