Land encroachments, water theft: Sindh govt to take stringent measures to deal with challenges: CS

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired a high-level meeting regarding the issues of illegal land encroachments and water theft in Karachi and decided to take stringent measures to tackle these unlawful activities.

The meeting was attended by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister of Local Government, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi, Baqaullah Unar, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Local Government, officials from the Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Water Board Police, and Rangers.

During the meeting, the reports of encroachments on the lands of the Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, and the Water Board were presented. Briefing the meeting the officials said that the lands of Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Lyari Development Authority (LDA) have been illegally occupied in different city areas and at different times. They informed that they had also carried out various operations against these encroachments but encroachments resurface.

Sindh chief secretary on the occasion stated that a strong operation will be carried out against encroachments and water thieves in the city of Karachi.

