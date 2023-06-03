NBP’s Rehmat Ali Hasnie honoured as ‘CEO of the Year’

KARACHI: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO (A) of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has been recognised as the CEO of the Year by the CEO Club Pakistan.

The prestigious award was presented to Rehmat Ali Hasnie by Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Governor Punjab during a grand ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore on 31st May 2023. Ijaz Nisar, President and Founder of CEO Club Pakistan was also present at the occasion.

With over 25 years of diversified experience in economics research, capital markets, investment banking, treasury, and credit markets, Rehmat Ali Hasnie has been an instrumental figure within the banking sector in Pakistan.

Since assuming the role of President and CEO (A) NBP in May 2022, he has exhibited exceptional leadership and strategic vision, propelling NBP to new heights to become Pakistan’s largest bank in terms of balance sheet.

Upon receiving the award, Rehmat Ali Hasnie expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders of National Bank of Pakistan and said, “I am deeply grateful to CEO Club Pakistan and my esteemed colleagues for their unwavering support. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the business sector for acknowledging my contributions and bestowing upon me this prestigious honor. This recognition serves as a powerful motivation for me to continue strengthening NBP’s role in advancing Pakistan’s economic growth and promoting financial inclusivity”.

