AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.06%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
DGKC 50.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.55%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
PPL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.77%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,165 Decreased By -7 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,116 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,629 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 14,810 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.06%)
Dollar sags versus yen after Japan warning; Aussie slides on China data

Reuters Published 31 May, 2023 09:25am
TOKYO: The dollar languished below the psychological 140 yen level on Wednesday after getting knocked back from a six-month high after Japanese officials met on Tuesday to discuss their currency.

The Australian dollar rode a rollercoaster after it jumped on heated local inflation data only to be dragged lower moments later by more signs of a slowdown in China, a major trading partner.

The Chinese yuan slumped to a six-month low in offshore trading.

The Aussie was last down 0.15% at $0.6507, heading back toward last week’s 6 1/2-month low of $0.6490. It sank as much as 0.38% at its lowest point, immediately after climbing as much as 0.33%.

“We have to remember that the Aussie is a pro-growth currency, strongly linked to the outlook for commodities, and we’ve seen commodities under pressure of late,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at National Australia Bank.

“The lack of positive news coming from economic activity in China is exacerbating that view, and proving to be the dominant one,” trumping increased likelihood for further Reserve Bank of Australia tightening “sooner rather than later” following a hotter-than-expected consumer price reading, he said.

The New Zealand dollar sank as much as 0.5% to a 6 1/2-month trough at $0.60125. Against the Chinese yuan, the US dollar climbed as much as 0.38% to 7.1171 for the first time since Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, the greenback was little changed at 139.82 yen following a 0.46% slide on Tuesday, when Japan’s top currency diplomat said following a meeting of the country’s finance ministry, central bank and financial watchdog that officials “will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed.”

Dollar eases as deal over US debt ceiling lifts risk appetite

The dollar had risen as high as 140.93 earlier that day for the first time since Nov. 23.

“The meeting was preemptive,” said Bart Wakabayashi, general manager at State Street in Tokyo. “I think the real line in the sand is 150,” added Wakabayashi, who expects diverging monetary policy outlooks in Japan and the United States to continue to push the currency pair higher.

“If we get above 145, we’re going to see pretty much every Japanese official on the wires trying to talk it down, and if they don’t like what they see, they’re going to act,” he said, referring to the risk of currency intervention.

Elsewhere, the euro slipped 0.22% to $1.0711, giving back part of Tuesday’s 0.28% advance.

Sterling retreated 0.14% to $1.2395, following a 0.44% gain the previous day.

