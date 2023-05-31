Australia supports prosperous, stable Pakistan, says HC

LAHORE: Showing interest in enhancing Australian cooperation in agriculture, dairy sector development and livestock in Punjab, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins said on Tuesday that his country supports a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

“There is a need to promote cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and dairy sectors,” he said during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House. In the meeting, apart from issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations in various fields including education, agriculture and trade was discussed.

During the meeting, the governor also informed the Australian HC about the steps taken for the development of the universities as Chancellor. Neil Hawkins said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Australia.

“Pakistan is keen to further promote bilateral cooperation with Australia in education, livestock, agriculture, science and technology,” he said.

“There are vast opportunities for Australian companies to invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy and mining sectors in Pakistan.”

The governor said that Pakistanis living in Australia are playing a positive role in its development. He further said that women in Pakistan are working side by side with men in the country’s economic development.

