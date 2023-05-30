AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
Bilawal pays tribute to history of UN Peacekeeping

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday paid rich tribute to the 75 years long history of UN Peacekeeping and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for global peace and security.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, the foreign minister said: “We pay tribute to the 75 years long history of UN Peacekeeping. As a top troop contributor since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani men and women have served with valour in 46 UN Peacekeeping Missions in all parts of the world.”

He pointed out that 168 of the country’s bravest have sacrificed their lives in this noble cause. Over 4,300 Pakistani peacekeepers including female officers are serving with distinction under the UN flag today, he added.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for international peace and security,” the foreign minister added.

