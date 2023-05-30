‘Mistreatment’ of women prisoners: Punjab CM refutes allegations

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison, dismissing them as mere propaganda.

He emphasized the utmost importance of respecting and honouring women, urging caution before levelling such accusations. “All women are considered part of their own community and that they have been taught to respect them,” he said while talking to media.

Responding to questions, the CM stated that no decision has been made regarding Imran Khan’s internment. Regarding Khadija Shah, who was currently in judicial remand, he confirmed that legal action was being taken.

He mentioned that action has also been taken against some police officers, while in other incidents involving wanted women, a lenient approach has been adopted, focusing on calling them for investigation accompanied by female police officials.

He highlighted that a female SSP is overseeing these matters, and the female SSP and deputy commissioner are visiting the jail, again, to meet the women.

Referring to the incident on May 09, where 32 women were arrested and 11 of them are currently in judicial remand in the ladies’ jail, He stated that such an occurrence is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history within a prison. He reassured that surveillance cameras are installed, and monitoring teams are in place to ensure security.

The CM reiterated that safeguarding women was a collective responsibility. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters as long as he is present in Punjab.

He declared that those involved in the attack on Jinnah House were being arrested without fail, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their influence or status, will be spared. He made it clear that the perpetrators will face trial and will not escape punishment.

Earlier, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa provided a briefing on the Samanabad underpass project to the CM, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work.

The CM commended the workers involved in the project, expressing his delight at witnessing their commitment to this public welfare initiative even late at night. He urged them to continue their efforts to open the Samanabad underpass for traffic by June 15.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office in which in principle decisions were made to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian with teaching hospitals and to relocate DHQ hospital Minawali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital.

All the departments of the DHQ hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward.

The CM also presided over a meeting at his office to review the axle load management and motor vehicle inspection and certification system.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce amendments to the motor vehicle laws to ensure efficient axle load management. Additionally, revisions will be made to the regulations governing the goods transport agency.

Notably, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) unveiled a registration portal specifically designed for axle load management. Once registered on the portal, the weight of goods-laden vehicles departing from factories will be closely monitored by the Punjab Highway Police, Traffic Police, and the Regional Transport Authority.

