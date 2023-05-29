AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The advance tax on companies’ accumulated profits proposed by the Reform and Revenue Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) in the coming budget (2023-24) is likely to be challenged in the courts if made part of the Finance Bill 2023.

According to a report of JS Global on the proposal of tax on reserves, with the federal budget (2023-24) to be announced on June 9, all eyes of the corporate sector are on the income tax on companies’ accumulated profits as proposed by the RRMC, which is reportedly under consideration by the government. This comes at a time when the government eyes an ambitious Rs9.2 trillion tax revenue target for 2023-24, a 20 percent plus year-on-year growth from 2022-23 budgeted numbers. Moreover, the government is almost Rs400 billion short of tax revenue collection in the ongoing year already, which, if continued, would further increase the jump required to meet next year’s tax target.

It said that the tax rate proposed for listed companies is 5 percent, and non-listed companies is 7.5 percent. As the proposed tax is recommended as an Advanced Tax, if implemented, the recommended tax on accumulated profits would be adjustable against tax on actual dividend distribution. On the other hand, it is also reported that the FBR has recommended reviving the 10 percent tax on undistributed reserves proposed in federal budget (2017-18), which was later withdrawn over legal challenges.

Goods/passenger transport vehicles: RRMC recommends one-time/ transactional advance tax

To recall, the 10% tax on undistributed reserves was proposed for public companies only, excluding banks, modarabas, IPPs and entities having government shareholding of more than 50%. The government had also applied a threshold of the tax being applicable on companies that do not pay out at least 40% of earnings or 50% of the paid-up capital, within six months of respective tax year end, through cash or bonus shares.

There is a need for clarity whether, if implemented, the tax application would hold any conditionalities pertaining to payout history (a certain level or record of multiple years), current capital structure of a company (especially debt levels); consider only accumulated reserves, etc.

Depending on whether the proposal materializes and its final shape – including prospective or retrospective application –the tax is likely to be challenged by corporates, similar to the 2017-18 proposals.

The report further said that the reason the proposal has gathered additional interest in run up to budget has been pre-emptive action taken by listed companies in recent days. With number of companies announcing intention to increase Authorized Share Capital, it appears capitalization of reserves (via bonus shares) before effective date of tax is a likely route to be taken.

While increasing Authorized Share Capital, a company, amongst other costs, incurs a registration fee, paid to Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). As the fee quantum suggests, corporates are incurring material costs – reflecting the high probability they are assigning to a proposal transpiring along the lines being proposed, JS Global report added.

The RRMC has proposed an advance tax on the undistributed reserves of both listed and unlisted companies. For other than listed companies, a tax rate of 7.5 percent has been proposed; whereas, for listed companies a tax rate of 5 percent has been proposed. This tax shall be adjustable, for the shareholders, against the tax on actual dividend distribution made by the Company in the future. The concept of advance tax on dividend already exists in the Income Tax Ordinance for CFCs, RRMC proposal added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IPPs advance tax Finance Bill 2023 RRMC budget 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories