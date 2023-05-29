Sindh plans to create force for transport dept

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish a force within the transport department, based on the model of the motorway force.

An important meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board took place in Karachi, chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit.

Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, and other board members participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, a decision was reached to appoint inspectors from the transport department across the province. These inspectors will have the responsibility of ensuring passenger safety and conducting vehicle inspections.

it was decided in the meeting to undertake measures for capacity building of drivers, conductors of the People’s Bus Service, and inspectors from the Transport Department. Specifically, the training of drivers and conductors of the People’s Bus Service will be modeled as air stewards, emphasizing professionalism and customer service. In order to facilitate this, a training school will be established dedicated to this purpose.

Sharjeel expressed that the employees of the People’s Bus Service will undergo comprehensive training at the dedicated training school to provide them with the necessary skills for delivering the best services.

