May 28, 2023
Maryam Nawaz thanks army for defending country’s nuclear programme

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 11:21pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked the Pakistan Army for defending the country’s nuclear programme, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Lahore on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Maryam also hailed the roles of other law enforcement agencies, politicians, scientists, and engineers in the country’s nuclear programme.

Maryam emphasised the significance of leaving behind a legacy of progress and prosperity rather than engaging in vandalism. She commended the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for his noteworthy contributions to the development and defense of the nation.

“When Nawaz Sharif made the momentous decision to authorise a nuclear test, the international community exerted immense pressure on Pakistan, with even Bill Clinton urging Nawaz Sharif to reconsider.

“However, Nawaz Sharif remained resolute and determined, braving the potential sanctions and facing the daunting challenges head-on,” she claimed.

The PML-N chief organiser went on to highlight the contrasting leadership styles by referencing the events of May 9 and May 28.

She expressed gratitude to the nation for the day it achieved nuclear power status, which was a cause for celebration and pride among its citizens.

However, the incidents that unfolded on May 9 filled the hearts of the people with shame and disappointment, akin to scenes witnessed in war-torn Afghanistan or terrorism-stricken countries, she lamented.

