PIAF chairman greets Anjum Nisar upon his election as VP SAARC CCI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigal has greeted Pattern-in-Chief of PIAF and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for being elected Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that Mian Anjum Nisar, who is also FPCCI former president, is entitled to this position in the true sense due to his long services for the cause of business community. In recognition of his 25 years of service to the business community, he has been honored with the post of Vice President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce, he added.

It is to be noted that Mian Anjum Nisar was elected as the Vice President in the meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce, which consists of eight countries of South Asia, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan, held in Dhaka recently.

Fahimur Rehman Saigal, along with Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal and Vice Chairman PIAF Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, said that the appointment of Mian Anjum Nisar to the position of Vice-President is an honor for PIAF, Lahore Chamber, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of commerce and industry and the entire business community of Pakistan. He has spent his entire life serving the business community.

Fahim Saigal said that the credit of this historic achievement goes to the top leadership of Piaf Group who have worked day and night for the welfare of the business community and are still active in solving the problems.

The entire industrialist and business community of Pakistan is always with Anjum Nisar, which clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by this group leadership.

He said that it is imperative for all countries of the SAARC to draw lessons from the successes achieved by other regional agreements, and channel their experiences of regional identity and solidarity into our efforts to propel SAARC towards new heights.

