Youm-e-Takbeer: Governor praises Nawaz ‘for making country’s defence impregnable’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defense of the country impregnable by making a courageous decision of carrying out nuclear tests.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the nuclear program, Chief Scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and entire team deserve tributes who worked day and night to make this nuclear program a success. The officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army also deserve commendation that was present in Chagai all the time,” he said while addressing the silver jubilee ceremony of ‘Takbeer Day’ held under the auspices of Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust at Aiwan Quaid-e-Azam, here today.

The governor said that May 28, 1998 will always be remembered as a symbol of our security, defense and national pride. Pakistan came in to being as a result of the struggle of the Muslim League, and during the tenure of this party, Pakistan became a nuclear power as well, he said and added that then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world, and the seventh nuclear power despite all kinds of international pressure and threats. “We should remember our benefactors and avoid hate speeches and statements, no one can be a benefactor for any nation than its martyrs”, he said, adding: “The martyrs of Pakistan Army and the security forces are our pride, desecration of their memorials and undermining their dignity was a deplorable act.”

The governor said that a politician incited hatred among the public to divert attention from the bad governance of his government and to cover up corruption and spread baseless propaganda and many people fell into his trap. He further said that on May 9, people were misled; they were incited to commit arson. He said that the enemies of Pakistan are trying to create instability and internal chaos; they are using terrorism as a weapon to achieve their nefarious objectives that include spreading despair among the people about the future of their homeland and creating mistrust between the people and the institutions responsible for national security. “We need to create unity in our ranks to foil their nefarious plans,” he stressed.

Appreciating the services of Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust, he said that it is working day and night to highlight the real causes and objectives of Pakistan. “I am well aware of the activities of this national ideological organization. This institution is constantly reminding the people, especially the new generation, of the statement of the father of the nation that the purpose of creating Pakistan is not merely to acquire a piece of land, but to make it a laboratory of Islam,” he added.

Saifullah Chaudhry, Secretary Tehreek Pakistan Workers Trust, Mian Farooq Altaf, Senior Vice President Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Sultan Ahmad Ali, Majeeda Wayan, Mian Ziaur Rehman, Mian Salman Farooq, Professor, Dr. Ghazala Shaheen Wayan, teachers, students and other people from different walks of life attended the ceremony. On this occasion, a commemorative shield of Takbeer Day was also presented to Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023