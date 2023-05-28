AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended almost flat on Friday, but dropped for the week, tracking a mostly lacklustre Shanghai market, while a firmer yen dragged down prices further. * Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for November delivery finished relatively unchanged at 209.5 yen ($1.55) per kg but lost 1.5% for the week.

The OSE’s May contract expired at 205.0 yen per kg on Thursday. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 100 yuan to finish at 11,875 yuan ($1,718.00) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 0.37%.

“Most of the market is bearish. Any uplift in futures prices is likely coming from a technical bounce back after reaching support levels,” said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company.

Prices in Indonesia and Thailand are hovering around negative margin territory and it would be tough for producers if the market continues to weaken, she added.

China equities fell on Friday as investor sentiment was broadly subdued with market focus on the Sino-US tensions, despite a rally by semiconductor shares following US-based Nvidia’s share price surge overnight. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.22% against the dollar to 139.76, making yen-dominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Rubber output may be affected in top-exporter Thailand as the southwesterly monsoon approaches. The National Water Command Centre (NWCC) issued flash flood warnings for some provinces in all regions from Saturday until Thursday (May 27 to June 1). Asia’s stock markets were cautiously higher on Friday, with Japan leading gains, while the dollar took a breather as investors hoped for an eleventh-hour deal to avoid a US debt default.

rubber rubber price rubber rates rubber market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures decline

Govt rules out negotiations with Imran

Audio leaks: Probe commission questions stay order issued by SC bench

Online billing solution: ECC approves Rs263.988m more funds for CGA office

Income tax: Govt likely to introduce e-assessment scheme

IK says ‘will give a surprise’ soon

Different categories of cos: SECP gets powers to approve capital expenditure/disposal of fixed assets

Business bank account opening: RRMC for making NTN mandatory

Northern region: AC-IV Pindi to be redesignated as insurance tribunal

Gharo cluster transmission: WPPs for removing constraints

Cabinet approves new directors on USF board

Read more stories