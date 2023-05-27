AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
Pakistan

Nawaz rejects Imran's offer for talks, says cannot negotiate with group who set country on fire

  • PTI chief has formed a negotiating team to hold talks with the government
BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2023 08:57pm
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday rejected PTI Chief Imran Khan's offer to hold talks, saying negotiations are held with politicians, not with a "group of terrorists who burn the memorials of martyrs and set the country on fire."

The development comes hours after the PTI constituted a negotiating team to hold talks with the government on the instructions of party chairman Imran Khan.

The team, comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aun Abbasi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar, will be responsible for formulating a plan of action in relation to the elections and engaging with the government, the notification said.

While speaking to journalists earlier at his Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said that if he is disqualified or arrested, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the party.

"The time will soon change, and in the coming days, I will give you a big surprise. There is no fight between me and the military," he added.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that talks could not be held with those who attacked the state.

Responding to Imran's formation of a committee to hold talks, the information minister said: “Dialogue cannot be held with those who set the country on fire, create chaos and anarchy, fills the minds of masses with hatred, and harbour armed groups.”

She said that Khan was not appealing for negotiations, but seeking an “NRO”.

