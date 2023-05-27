AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
LHC asks ‘agencies’ to recover Imran Riaz

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2023
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed all the agencies to work together for the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and produce him before the court on May 30.

The court issued its written order of the last proceedings.

During the last proceedings Deputy Inspector General of police (Investigation) had told the court that both the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI) had confirmed that Imran Riaz was not in their custody.

The additional inspector general (legal) had also submitted documents and a written report to the court to substantiate that a working group constituted under the direction of this court’s order has taken extraordinary steps to find out the whereabouts of the missing detenue and hope that they will try their best to recover him”.

The court; however, said the report pertaining to steps taken by the agencies for recovery of the anchorperson sought by the court in a previous order was not found among documents submitted to it by police.

The court; therefore, directed all the agencies to work together to effect the recovery of the missing detenue and produce him before the court on May 30.

Riaz was among the individuals apprehended in the wake of violent protests that erupted in the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons and police officials for allegedly kidnapping Imran Riaz was registered with Civil Lines police on the complaint of the anchorperson’s father, Muhammad Riaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

