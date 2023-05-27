AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
Opinion

Imran Khan must come clean about May 9

Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
That Imran Khan has not come clean about the May 9 mayhem is a fact. That he’s found to be ambivalent about the May 9 deaths and destruction is also a fact, although he has been condemning that day’s events day in, day out.

That Imran Khan is still learning the ropes is a fact that has found its best expression from his decision to annul basic membership of all those who have quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf since May 9.

Does he have any plausible answer to his approach to mass resignations? Is he paying a tribute to them or censuring their act of parting ways?

Saeed Bashir (Karachi)

