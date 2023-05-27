TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: EXPO 2023 is a landmark event, which reflects the Government’s resolve to promote and sustain Pakistan’s exports, especially in the face of dwindling demand in the developed economies.

The Government is steadfast in its commitment to enhance economic development through export-led growth, and Alhamdulillah, we are making significant progress in this direction. We recognize the importance of basing our growth on sustainable and renewable mechanisms as we reaffirm our commitment to combat climate change.

The 4th edition of TEXPO represents a significant milestone in our journey to promote the textile and leather industry. This exhibition highlights the tremendous potential of these sectors and brings to the fore the skills of the artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their craft.

Their relentless pursuit of perfection has firmly placed Pakistan on the global map as the preferred choice for sourcing quality textile and leather products. TEXPO provides a unique opportunity to showcase our remarkable talent, creativity, and commitment to excellence to the global audience.

Besides the strong appeal of these products in foreign markets, both sectors contribute 40% of the industrial labor force and play a pivotal role in poverty alleviation.

In FY 21-22, Pakistan's exports reached US$ 31 billion, with the textile sector contributing US$ 19,330 million and leather accounting for US$ 953 million. Despite the current challenges, I remain confident that our exports will sustain their momentum.

The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with industry and stakeholders, has taken proactive measures to ensure a conducive business environment, create new avenues for growth, and enhance the competitiveness of our textile and leather products in the international market.

I commend the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the Ministry of Commerce under the able leadership of Mr. Naveed Oamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, for their emphasis on sustainable practices.

The theme of this year's TEXPO, "Weaving the Way to Sustainability," reaffirms our commitment to combat global warming and climate change, particularly in the wake of the devastating floods of 2022.

The event also highlights Pakistan's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting gender equality and empowering communities, which are priority areas for the textile and leather sector.

Moreover, the theme pays tribute to the continuous efforts of the local textile and leather industries in adopting sustainable practices in production and meeting the international consumer demand and environmental laws.

TEXPO has emerged as a pioneer in sector-specific exhibitions, proudly showcasing the strengths of our textile and leather sectors to the world. 300 exhibitors from across Pakistan are participating in this grand event, representing various value-added sectors such as ready-made garments, towels, bed sheets, hosiery, made-ups, carpets, and high-end fashion garments.

The overwhelming support from textile and leather associations has encouraged their members to actively participate, thus further enhancing the event's significance.

The primary objective of TEXPO is to connect exporters and enterprises with foreign businesses and buyers, enabling us to strategically access both established and potential markets.

Through this event, manufacturers have the opportunity to showcase their products to international buyers, explore investment possibilities, engage in joint ventures, establish brand franchising, and promote Pakistan's true image. TEXPO serves as a platform for collaboration and partnership, fostering mutually beneficial relationships that drive our industry forward.

Our business community can find assurance and confidence in the Government’s policies aimed at ensuring a consistent and predictable business environment. However, we do not rest on our laurels but instead we challenge ourselves to reach even greater goals, continually striving for progress and excellence.

TEXPO 2023 embodies our collective vision of a prosperous and dynamic Pakistan. By showcasing our capabilities and forging strong connections with international buyers, we aim to unleash the true potential of our export industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023