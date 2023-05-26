AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
May 26, 2023
Wicketkeeper Peirson added to Australia’s Ashes squad

AFP Published 26 May, 2023 10:42am
SYDNEY: Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson was added to Australia’s squad for the Ashes against England Friday as cover for Josh Inglis who will head home for the birth of his first child after the opening Test.

The Queensland gloveman will meet up with the team in London ahead of the second Test at Lord’s from June 28 at which point Inglis will return to Perth.

“Peirson has trained with the squad in the past and was part of a Brisbane mini camp last week,” Cricket Australia said, adding that Inglis, who is back-up wicketkeeper to Alex Carey, would rejoin the squad at a later date.

England’s Anderson says will ‘definitely’ be ready for Ashes opener

Peirson has impressed at domestic and Australia A level with his wicketkeeping, aggressive batting and leadership as captain of Queensland and Brisbane Heat.

The first Test of the five-match series starts at Edgbaston on June 16. Ahead of that, Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7.

