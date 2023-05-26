AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECs asked to ensure monitoring thru CCTV recordings 24/7

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised the exchange companies to ensure continuous 24/7 recording at their premises, even if no movement takes place at their outlets and must maintain CCTV recordings for the specified period.

As per SBP’s previous directives, Exchange Companies (ECs) and Exchange Companies of ‘B’ Category (ECs-B) are required to ensure functioning of CCTV at all times (ie, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week) and preservation of video recording for a minimum period of six months or until inspection of the company by the SBP, whichever is earlier.

In this backdrop, the SBP has observed that some ECs/ECs-B are not adhering to aforesaid instructions related to preservation period.

Besides, it has also been noticed that a few of them are using motion sensor cameras that only capture CCTV recording upon sensing movement in the vicinity.

According to the SBP, such practice by ECs/ECs-B contradicts the regulatory instructions of continuous recording of CCTV footage and provides a cushion to the unscrupulous elements to use such technology to avoid capture of activities at the outlets.

In view of the foregoing, the SBP has advised the ECs/ECs-B to ensure compliance with the aforesaid instructions of continuous recording at their premises (24/7) without fail, even if no movement takes place at their outlets, and mandatorily maintaining CCTV recordings for the specified period.

Exchange companies have also been asked to ensure that all vantage points are covered through CCTV cameras and their recordings are clearly visible.

In case of non-compliance of the above instructions, the SBP shall initiate pecuniary and/or administrative action(s) against the delinquent ECs/ECs-B, under the relevant provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947, the SBP warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP exchange companies Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947

Comments

1000 characters

ECs asked to ensure monitoring thru CCTV recordings 24/7

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories