Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
The United Insurance 31.12.2023 10% Interim
Company of Cash Dividend 25.05.2023
Pakistan Limited
Bestway Cement Ltd. 30.06.2023 50% Interim
Cash Dividend 23.05.2023
================================================================================
