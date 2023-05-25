AVN 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.76%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.13%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
EPCL 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.19%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,120 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,083 Increased By 30.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 41,135 Increased By 17.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,600 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

6 terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists,” it stated.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISPR terrorists security forces

Comments

1000 characters

6 terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories