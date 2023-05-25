6 terrorists killed in S Waziristan IBO

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists,” it stated.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

