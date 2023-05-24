AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,086 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
CBOT wheat may test resistance of $6.26-3/4

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 01:08pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat may test a resistance of $6.26-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.34 to $6.41 range.

Steep and sharp as it is, the rise from the Tuesday low of $5.94-1/4 is still classified as a bounce against the drop from $6.64-1/4.

The difficulty is to pin an ending point of the bounce. Until a convincing signal appears to indicate the completion, the rule has to be following the bounce in patience.

Support is fixed at $6.11-3/4, a break below which could trigger a drop into $5.94-3/4 to $6.03-3/4 range.

Wheat futures inch lower on profit-taking; soybeans, corn climb

The drop would be deep enough to confirm a resumption of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the contract managed to stabilise around a support at $6.14-1/4 and started a bounce.

This could be the final retreat of bulls before they launch a decisive attack on this barrier.

Wheat

