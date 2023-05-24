AVN 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
DGKC 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
MLCF 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
UNITY 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,082 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,112 Increased By 12.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,599 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.05%)
Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,451 ringgit

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 10:38am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,451 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,363 ringgit again. The two stabilisations on May 17 and Tuesday are interpreted as an early signal of a double-bottom, which is still developing and will be confirmed when the contract breaks 3,451 ringgit.

Even if this pattern turns out to be a flat, the market is still likely to rise to 3,498 ringgit.

Immediate support is at 3,389 ringgit, a break below which could open the way towards a wide range of 3,288-3,363 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the consolidation in the narrow range of 3,368-3,454 ringgit goes on.

Palm oil ends at over three-week low on slow demand

It is strategically prudent to wait for a break at either 3,368 ringgit or 3,454 ringgit, before targeting 3,288 ringgit or 3,556 ringgit.

In view that a decent bounce has been missing from the May 9 high of 3,837 ringgit, the bias looks more towards the upside.

