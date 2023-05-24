AVN 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.48%)
UNITY 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,144 Increased By 21.1 (0.51%)
BR30 14,198 Increased By 97.8 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia stocks falter, NZ dollar stumbles as RBNZ signals hikes over

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 09:48am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Asian stocks on Wednesday extended a global sell-off as US debt ceiling negotiations dragged on without resolution, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled after the central bank caught markets off-guard by flagging that its tightening cycle is over.

The US dollar - paradoxically - remained elevated amid safe-haven demand, which was also a driver of Treasuries and pushed yields lower.

Crude gained, though, as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts.

The New Zealand dollar was one of the major movers in the early Asian day.

It dropped more than 1% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand wrong-footed markets by signalling it’s done with its policy tightening cycle, after raising it by a quarter point.

Market pricing had favoured a half-point hike, and were also primed for an extension of the tightening streak.

Japan’s Nikkei sank 1.1%, extending its retreat from a post-bubble-era peak to a second day. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.2%, and mainland blue chips slid 0.8%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell 0.7%. US equity futures stabilised slightly after sharp declines for the main indexes S&P 500 and the Nasdaq overnight.

Representatives of President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress, as the ostensible X-date of June 1 looms large.

Reports that Treasury has asked federal agencies whether they can delay upcoming payments added to the sense of crisis.

“Payment prioritisation is now real,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

“And while it seems highly prudent to have this conversation, the markets anxiety levels has heated up consequently,” he said. “The market is starting to de-risk.”

Asian stocks notch two-week peak as focus turns to PMIs

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was largely unchanged at 103.51, hovering close to a two-month high of 103.63 reached last week.

A small decline against fellow safe-haven the yen was largely offset by flat trading versus the euro.

The yen tends to have an inverse correlation to long-term Treasury yields, which ticked down to 3.682% in Tokyo.

In commodities, gold held steady at around $1,974 as traders eyed debt ceiling talks.

Crude advanced more than 1%, extending similar-sized gains from Tuesday, when Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned speculators to “watch out,” saying “they will be ouching.”

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $77.70 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $73.79 a barrel.

RBNZ US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US West Texas Intermediate crude Asia stocks nz dollar US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Asia stocks falter, NZ dollar stumbles as RBNZ signals hikes over

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories