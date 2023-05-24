KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,755 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,230 tonnes of import cargo and 40,525 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 99,230 comprised of 14,720 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,610 tonnes of Iron Ore & 75,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 40,525 tonnes comprised of 27,005 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,320 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3521 containers comprising of 3117 containers import and 2384 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 391 of 20’s and 234 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 139 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 566 of 20’s and 530 of 40’s loaded containers while 358 of 20’s and 200 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 03 ships namely, Ts Singapore, Olympia and Indigo Ray have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as, 07 ships namely Xin Pu Dong, Hyundai Singapore, Msc Darien, Northern Discovery, Ts Singapore and Athina have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Maersk Boston, MSC Cape Town-III, MSC Roma, Stena Important, Ogino Park and N-Orhan left the Port on Tuesday morning (today) 23rd May,2023

Cargo Throughput of 165,395tones, comprising 84,125 tones imports Cargo and 81,270 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,924 Containers (1,239 TEUs Imports and 2,685 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Stream Baltic, FSM and Santa Rose & two more ships, MSC United-VIII and Bulk Paraguay carrying Edible oil, LPG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday, 23rd May & two more Container ships, MSC Krittika and Cussler are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 24th May 2023.

