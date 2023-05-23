AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits near six-month low as speculators bet on lower prices

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 05:04pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices touched a near six-month low on Tuesday as speculators boosted bearish positions amid worries of recession and weak demand in top metals consumer China.

Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gave up 1.1% to $8,041 a tonne by 0940 GMT, after hitting its weakest level since Nov. 29.

“The short-term outlook has deteriorated with recession risks in Europe and the U.S., and a Chinese recovery that has not been commodity intensive,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, Copenhagen.

“We’re trading well below the 200-day moving average and we’ve struggled to regain that level, which is an invitation for additional short-selling to hit the market as we saw today.”

The 200-day moving average, currently at $8,370 a tonne in LME copper, is a key indicator used by traders.

Copper pressured by poor demand prospects and higher supply

If LME copper fails to move above that level, it is likely to move down to the next support area around $7,850, Hansen added.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.4% to 64,220 yuan ($9,290.95) a tonne.

Also pressuring metals was a firm dollar, which touched a six-month high against the yen, as expectations grew that U.S. interest rates would remain higher for longer, while the debt-ceiling impasse kept risk sentiment fragile.

A strong dollar index makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium eased 1.7% to $2,226 a tonne after more than 20,000 tonnes of metal arrived in LME warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea.

Among other metals, LME nickel declined 1.4% to $21,120, zinc fell 1.7% to $2,389.50, lead dipped 0.4% to $2,079 and tin slid 3.3% to $24,120.

copper import LME copper copper price Copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits near six-month low as speculators bet on lower prices

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Supreme Court adjourns Punjab elections delay case till Wednesday

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

UK govt announces overseas student curbs to slash immigration

Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Policy barriers, bureaucracy could slow pace of investment in India: Moody’s

Pakistan’s population attains new mark amid economic slump

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Read more stories