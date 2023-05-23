AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas down on rising output, forecasts for less demand next week

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 3% on Monday on rising output and forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.

The price decline came even though US power generators have burned more gas in recent weeks to produce electricity due to low wind power, and as gas exports from Canada remain lower than normal due to wildfires in Alberta.

The amount of US power generated by wind last week dropped to just 8% of the total versus a recent high of 17% during the week ended April 21, according to federal energy data. That means there will be less of the fuel available to go into storage.

The amount of power generated by gas hit 42% last week, up from a recent low of 37% during the windy week ended April 21.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 7.7 cents, or 3.0%, to $2.508 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:27 a.m. EDT (1227 GMT).

That price decline pushed the front-month out of technically overbought territory for the first time in three days.

But after gas prices rose 14% last week, speculators switched their futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long from net short for the first time since mid-April, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report.

In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower in the US West pressured next-day gas prices for Monday at the PG&E Citygate in Northern California to $3.52 per mmBtu, its lowest since March 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April’s monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.

Over the past few weeks, the average amount of gas flowing from Canada to the US averaged just 7.0 bcfd as wildfires in Alberta and other western provinces caused some producers to shut oil and gas output, according to Refinitiv.

That is well below the 8.4-bcfd average amount of gas Canada exported to the US since the start of the year and 2022’s average of 9.0 bcfd. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from the US, comes from Canada.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 6.

Refinitiv forecast US gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.2 bcfd this week to 89.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv’s outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

natural gas US natgas US power generators

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas down on rising output, forecasts for less demand next week

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read more stories