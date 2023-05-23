AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Pakistan

IHC issues notices in Qureshi’s plea seeking protective bail

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Monday, issued notice to the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police and the interior secretary in a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi seeking protective bail as well as details of the cases registered against him.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and directed the respondents to submit the details of the cases against Qureshi by May 24.

During the hearing, Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi along with her counsels, Barrister Faeza Asad and Taimoor Malik appeared before the court.

Qureshi’s counsel requested the bench to issue directions to the authorities to clarify if there were any cases registered against his client apart from the ones already known to the legal team. He also prayed to the court to issue orders for Qureshi to be presented before the judge.

At that, the CJ said that they had heard on the media that he has been released. The counsel responded that his release was depending on an undertaking that was still to be submitted.

Separately, the IHC bench extended PTI leader Babar Awan’s bail till June 5 as the public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

In this matter, the IHC bench comprising IHC chief justice heard the case related to Babar Awan’s surety bond.

The IHC Bar President, Naveed Malik, appeared before the court on behalf of his client.

However, the public prosecutor sought time to submit the case report.

Later, the bench directed the IG and the interior secretary to submit the record of the cases against Babar Awan at the next hearing.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi IHC PTI leader protective bail

